With only six fixtures remaining in the Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire season, Vagabonds have a toughie this weekend.
The Ballafletcher side travel to third-place Bury who have probably lost too many games to finish in the promotion places, but will view every point as a prisoner in their run in, just in case either of the leading two have any mishaps.
Bury won the reverse fixture at Ballafletcher 10-39 back in November and with home advantage must start as favourites.
The Lancashire side have won 11 from 17 while Vagas are three from 16 so the momentum clearly lies with them.
Additionally, Vagas have the bluntest attack and the leakiest defence in the division which when all mixed together doesn’t give them much of a statistical chance.
Bury don’t, however, have much of a points difference which suggests some vulnerability at the back which perhaps Vagas can exploit.
As always for an away tie, much will depend on the availability of personnel to travel.
With injuries to Messrs Wells, Bonwick, Benson and Marques, they’ve had to make some changes to the forwards and backs.
Plus last week at home Tom Gascoyne, Dave Keenan, Ed Knight and Harry Goodwin were all able to step in and help plug the gaps.
If these guys are available to travel and perhaps Bonwick regains fitness, they should put up a good scrap for the points.