After a frozen pitch at Ashton caused a postponement last week, Vagabonds Rugby Club’s men’s side finally get their 2025 campaign underway when bottom club Orrell are the visitors to Ballafletcher this Saturday.
Vagas are just above Orrell in the Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire standings but the Wigan outfit have won two from 11 thus far and are only bottom because of a 10-point deduction.
Their two wins came against Vagas and Ormskirk, but the result in the former game was only 25-20.
With home advantage on the cards this weekend, the Manx side could record their first win of the season.
The two sides have met 12 times previously in the leagues, with Orrell leading the win chart seven to five.
But a closer look reveals that, apart from the 25-20 win for Orrell earlier this season, they haven’t met competitively since 2018 and both teams have changed significantly since then.
Vagas have the players to pull off the win. They’re strong up front and there’s some real pace in the backline. Cam Findlay and Dan Bonwick can both kick their goals too.
But the side haven’t as yet been quite able to string things together and certainly haven’t crossed the opposition line anywhere near enough. This might just be their weekend though.
Ten-a-side for domestic rugby
To ease into the business part of 2025 the local sides are due to play 10-a-side fixtures at Ramsey’s Mooragh Park starting at 2.15pm.
Games will be played across the field rather than the full pitch – 15-a-side games are due to start on January 18.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 11:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Sandbach @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Orrell @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm
Isle of Man rugby
Crossfield 10s @ Ramsey ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN