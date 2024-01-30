Douglas Rugby Club will be hoping to make it six wins in a row in Regional Two North West this weekend.
Any points at Burnage on Saturday will pull Douglas clear of Vale of Lune and close up, by dint of this game in hand, on Burnage two points ahead in fifth.
Last week, if hands were put on heart, Douglas were not at their peak against Altrincham Kersal. Defensively decisive, but not completely at their scintillating best in attack as chances went begging - not many mind you, but a couple that may have got Douglas over the bonus-point line.
The 33-10 win over Burnage in October on a firm Port-e-Chee suited the speedy Douglas offence and the 5G surface at Varley Park offers even better traction.
But Burnage have lost only twice at home against leaders Birkenhead Park and Crewe & Nantwich in fourth.
Personnel changes make comparison awkward and, since that October success, Douglas didn’t find their feet again until December 2.
Jack Loughnane’s return is a major bonus and his half-time replacement last Saturday was only to help ease him back as gently as a front-rower can be.
Owen Carvin should return to the squad, as will Shay Waterworth, but Angus Wheeler and Oli Corkish are unavailable.
Conor Garland’s engine room contribution is growing, as a man of the match award last time out confirmed, and Liam Kirkpatrick’s marauding at number eight will be crucial.
Kyle Martin is one of the form men alongside Simon Hoddinott currently and Cal Dentith brings his own brand of feisty competitiveness to the winger position if it proves too soon for Guy Barron’s return from injury.
The backline with Luke Hyland at the helm alongside Luca Simmons and Sam McCord can be a threat, and if Brett Pyke at full-back continues a strong return, who knows?
Douglas squad: Simon Hoddinott, Rob Todd, Jack Loughnane, Owen Carvin, Blake Snell (c), Conor Garland, James Good, Liam Kirkpatrick, John Dutnall, Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Luca Simmons, Sam McCord, Wilf Kermode, Cal Dentith, Brett Pyke, Ralph Clarke.
Fixtures
Saturday, February 3:
Regional Two North West
Burnage v Douglas @ Burnage ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Ramsey v Castletown
@ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm