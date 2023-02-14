As Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire nears its finish line, Vagabonds Rugby Club have only three games remaining if they are to avoid finishing bottom.
The first of these is this weekend’s trip to Port Sunlight who sit just above Vagas in the standings but are six points clear.
A bonus point win for Sunlight this week will mean that Vagas will finish bottom whatever happens in the remaining games.
Whether that will mean relegation is something of a moot point. At present there is a Division Four but whether there will be next season is a different question and the league regulations allow the organising committee to take a pragmatic view.
Port Sunlight won 33-16 at Ballafletcher back in November and will start as favourites for sure, but Vagas put in a huge defensive shift last Saturday and will no doubt be targeting this game.
They have two home ties to finish their season and, while one is against unbeaten Hoylake, the second is against Bury and could well yield points, hence the importance of this week’s game.
There were no reported injury worries from last Saturday. The set piece worked and they made inroads into Garstang but just lacked a little bit of penetration to get across the line which has been the same all season.
Their points average is just over eight per game and that isn’t enough to secure wins. Nathan Gibson gave that impetus but his return to Northern Ireland was not well timed for Vagas.
Dan Bonwick’s move from Ramsey may assist but it could take him a few games to adjust and that’s time they simply don’t have.
Two games in
Manx Trophy
There are two games scheduled in the Ravenscroft Manx Trophy this weekend.
Castletown host Ramsey’s Reds and Western Vikings, while Southern Nomads Green host Ramsey’s Blues and the Eastern Barbarians in a rerun of gameweek one.
The Reds should dominate at Poulsom Park but are likely to be joined at the top of the standings by Nomads Greens who should pick up maximum points at Ballakilley and Western Vikings who should pick up a share of the spoils in Castletown.
Fixtures
Saturday, February 18:
Regional Two North West
Broughton Park v Douglas
@ Broughton Park ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Port Sunlight v Vagabonds @ Port Sunlight ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy ko @ 2.15pm
Castletown v Ramsey & Western Vikings
@ Poulsom Park
Nomads Greens v Ramsey Blues & Eastern Barbarians @ Ballakilley Park