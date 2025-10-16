After a couple of weeks off, Vagabonds women are back in action with a trip to Crewe and Nantwich. The sides have met six times previously, with Crewe ahead four wins to two.
Vagas have only played once and shipped a big score against Sale. Crewe by contrast have played twice and, after beating Aldwinians in round one, were just pipped by Macclesfield in round two.
On paper the sides look even and Vagas have a great balance between pace and power. Maylyn Cambell and Greeba Taisia provide the power up front, with Freya Crowe adding pace when it matters.
After the Sale game, coach Jack Caine will be keen for his side to have a proper run out in a 15-a-side format to see what they're capable of.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
