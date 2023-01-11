Douglas Rugby Club travel to Altrincham Kersal in Regional Two North West this weekend with the sides level on 22 points apiece and chasing Vale of Lune in seventh.
Weather-prompted postponements mean Altrincham’s last outing was a narrow home loss against league leaders Anselmians on December 3, whereas Douglas picked up points at home against Rochdale on December 10 and Wilmslow last week.
Coach Phil Cringle juggles resources as injuries mount up and, with Douglas numerically the smallest squad in the league and travelling the furthest, the task is a tricky one.
Plus marks for selection include Thomas Coleman, Wilf Kermode, Kyle Martin, Sam McCord and Brendan Kelly who all shone last week and are the future.
Rob Todd, Harry Hewson and Simon Hoddinott remain core players as travel availability looms, and memories of the 39-19 win against Altrincham in October will be foremost in Cringle’s match day preparation.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Thomas Coleman, Simon Hoddinott, Rob Todd (cap), Conor Garland, John Dutnall, Wilf Kermode, Niall Killey, Luke Hyland, Bryn Snellgrove, Aidan O’Shea, Harry Hewson, Bradley Bowmar, Kyle Martin, Sam McCord, Brendan Kelly, Jack Shimmin, Callum Dentith, Miguel Costa, Phil Cringle.