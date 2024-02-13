Douglas v Birkenhead Park used to be a rare occurrence where Cheshire Cup draws occasionally threw minnows into the mix against more senior clubs.
Port-e-Chee was crammed in January 1984 when Douglas, in their third consecutive Cheshire Cup quarter-final, hosted Park and were hammering away for the winner late in the match at 13-16.
A heart-breaking late drop-goal for 13-19 put paid to any further Cheshire Cup ambition that year, but there’s been a lot of water under Quarter Bridge since and league rugby has the two old clubs ensconced in Regional Two North West since 2018.
League leaders Park may be unbeaten at home, where Douglas were closer in November than most, and average 37 points to boot, but away from Upper Park they came unstuck at Whitchurch and Bowdon.
At Port-e-Chee, Douglas hold the lead 2-1 in head-to-heads and Saturday’s challenge will certainly test young resolve. Angus Wheeler, Harry Hewson and Oli Corkish return to the squad, with a question mark over winger Guy Barrons’ recovery.
Up front, with Jack Loughnane straining at the leash, Simon Hoddinott in racing trim and the durable Robert Todd in the frame, skipper Blake Snell has a formidable pack around him.
If Port-e-Chee touchlines are full again and coach Phil Cringle has some more craft up his sleeve, the not-so-minnowed hosts have every incentive. Match kick-off 1.30pm.
Douglas squad: Simon Hoddinott, Jack Loughane, Robert Todd, Conor Garland, Liam Kirkpatrick, Wilf Kermode, Angus Wheeler, Blake Snell (c), James Good, Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Harry Hewson, Sam McCord, Shay Waterworth, Owen Carvin, Sean Garland, Oli Corkish, Ralph Clark, Craig McGee.