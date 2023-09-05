Douglas RUFC head to Kirby Lonsdale this weekend for round two of fixtures in Regional Two North West, where the hosts are looking to halt a decline from Premier North in 2021-22.
Beaten heavily at Crewe and Nantwich in the opening round while Douglas scrapped with Waterloo for a point at Port-e-Chee, this suggests neither side are in peak trim, but home advantage will up the ante.
Douglas took several plus marks from last week’s performance, including the introduction of two new caps in Brett Pyke and Max Fairburn.
Both looked solid in defence and, as they tune in to the players around them, will make a mark in attack also.
Chris Bollen, Blake Snell and Seth Waterworth will reap bigger rewards as match fitness kicks back in after long periods out of the game, and Owen Carvin is waiting in the wings to make his return.
The Manx side have the instruments and now just need to play a tune.
FIXTURE
Saturday, September 9:
Regional Two North West
Kirby Lonsdale v Douglas
@ Kirby Lonsdale