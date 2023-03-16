Douglas Rugby Club is looking to appoint a player-assistant coach ahead of the new season’s start in September.
The two to three-year role comes with a salary of £30,000 to £35,000 depending on experience together with a sponsored car, fuel allowance and further career development courses as required.
In addition to playing for the Port-e-Chee club’s first team, the successful applicant will assist current head coach Phil Cringle and will work in schools with the aim of encouraging youngsters to join the club’s junior section.
The job advert for the position says the applicant must have played to a high standard and have coaching experience, adding: ‘Following an extensive review, the club’s board wish to recruit an aspirational senior player for a multi-functional role to assist with key club objectives.’
Responsibilities would also include delivering coaching sessions to schools and community organisations and building a core of coaches to help with these sessions.
Douglas currently play in North West Regional Two, level six in the English RFU pyramid.
This is the highest a Manx club has played in the English system.
The closing dates for applications is Sunday, April 30.