Celebrating its most successful season in 153 years of competition, Douglas Rugby Club hosted 140 guests at Woodbourne House at its annual black-tie dinner recently.
A screened review of the season - which saw Douglas 1st XV reach the promotion play-offs in Regional Two North West and win the Cheshire County Vase final at Lymm against Wilmslow - preceded the awards.
The 2nd XV, Celts, claimed the Manx Cup and Manx Shield, and Josh Campbell and Ian Larson were selected by Cheshire and Lancashire in their under-20 county squads.
DRUFC chairman John Gelling presented Carly Snellgrove, Anne Howarth and Lorraine Matthews with bouquets in appreciation of their contribution towards the evening’s event and throughout the season.
The awards presented on the evening were as follows: the Golden Ball - Kyle Martin; Most Improved Player – Matty Clague; Celts Player of Year - Jonty Shimmin; Top Try Scorers - Simon Hoddinott and Matty Wood; Players Player of the Year - Josh Campbell; Top Points Scorer - Matty Wood; Player of Year - Josh Campbell; Clubman of the Year - Tim Hewson.
SUMMER RUGBY CAMP
Douglas Rugby Club will be running a summer camp during the upcoming school holidays.
Led by Harry Cartwright, the club's rugby development officer, and supported by quality coaches, this camp gives children of all ages the chance to develop their skills and have fun in the sun while doing so.
The dates are as follows: Monday and Tuesday, August 17-18 – under-sixes and under-eights; Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20 – under-nines to under-11s; Friday, August 21 – under-12s.
The sessions will take place between 8am (breakfast club included) and 3.30pm, and are open to all abilities and affiliations.
The cost is £35 for one day and £70 for two days. Contact [email protected] for more information and bookings.
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