Anselmians bring table-topping form to Douglas Rugby Club in Regional Two North West this weekend, having only lost to Bowdon and Waterloo in 14 rounds.
Promoted from North Two West last season, the Wirral side have recruited strongly over the last few years and the 52-16 pasting at Port-e-Chee in November 2018 won’t register amongst most of the visiting team on Saturday.
Douglas have been on an upward curve in recent weeks, despite a cruel run of injuries that have taken out half the team since September, and ninth in the league will still present Anselmians with a challenge.
Wins and bonus points may have escaped Douglas clutches by narrow margins, but with former county aristocrats Broughton Park and Wilmslow propping up the table, it’s clear there are no foregone conclusions.
Robert Todd returns after missing the last round at Altrincham Kersal and Aidan O’Shea’s availability throws up more options outside Bryn Snellgrove.
Head coach Phil Cringle will have cracked the whip during the week to improve the line-out drills that probably cost Douglas a home win last time out. If the back row unit of Craig McGee, Niall Killey and John Dutnall is complete, Douglas will be at the races.
Tony Wilson-Spratt