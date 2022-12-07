Vagabonds’ final league match of 2022 is at Ballafletcher this weekend when they take on Dukinfield in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire.
Vagas are in the midst of a fairly lean spell and could really do with some points from this game. They currently sit bottom of the table and are eight points adrift of their nearest rivals Port Sunlight.
This week Sunlight take on third place Garstang so, assuming that goes with the form book, Vagas could close the gap.
But Dukinfield are fifth and have won five from nine and have a game in hand. Two five-pointers from these could lift them to third and give them an outside chance of promotion.
They did beat Vagas 46-5 in the earlier game, which means that if championship points are to be collected, Vagas will have to work for them.
Vagas have appointed the hugely-respected Franzy Germishuys as coach in the last couple of weeks and, while Franzy no doubt has his work cut out, he also has the nous and experience to get them through this sticky patch.
There are definitely players at Ballafletcher who have what it takes. Cal Donnell has looked good with ball in hand, Joe Louw is a solid scrummager and a wrecking ball going forward and a back row, with Ross Pulman and Mark Oldfield in it will be a nuisance for any opposition.
All hands will be needed on the pump though if they want to turn this season around.
Final round of
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
It’s also the final round of the Manx Shield ahead of the Christmas break and some format changes for 2023.
Leaders Nomads Whites take on Western Vikings at Ballakilley. Nomads found a new star last Saturday in Jack Wallis who bagged three tries on his debut. They’re in a pretty strong position at the top of the table.
Vikings played the Greens a couple of weeks ago though and were very competitive. A couple of yellow cards made a big dent in the scoreboard from which they never really recovered, but on their day they could give the Whites a test.
Just up the road at Poulsom Park, Castletown host Ramsey’s Blues. If the latter can get the same 15 which beat their own Reds last week, they should take the points here.
But the Blues did lose Dan Richmond to an ankle injury and may need a rethink at halfback. Town, meanwhile, have struggled a little for numbers in the past two weeks and may do again with the party season in full flow.
Finally, at Mooragh Park, Ramsey’s Reds face the Eastern Barbarians. Like Castletown, the Barbarians have struggled player-wise and may do so again.
The Reds last week did very little wrong but a few unforced handling errors gifted points to the Blues and this ultimately cost them the game.
Skipper Matt Meechan and full back Luke Ward bagged two each last time out and their form should be enough to take maximum points.
Saturday, December 10:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Rochdale @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Dukinfield @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm
Castletown v Ramsey Blues @ Poulsom Park
Nomads Whites v Western Vikings @ Ballakilley
Ramsey Reds v Eastern Barbarians
@ Mooragh Park