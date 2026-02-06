The first game in this year’s Hartford Homes Manx Cup takes place this Saturday at Ballakilley Park where Southern Nomads host Vagabonds.
The competition will be played on a round robin format, with games squeezed in as and when.
The Vagabonds v Ramsey game will be a double header when the two meet on February 28 in the league, chiefly because it would be difficult to schedule in another fixture.
Neither Nomads nor Vagabonds have set the world ablaze this season.
Nomads have struggled in the Manx Shield, while Vagas have toiled away in the league for little reward with only Ramsey having a worse playing record. Both will have something to prove this week.
Vagabonds are likely to be favourites. Their league experience will count for a lot and they have a powerful set piece.
In Nomads’ last outing two weeks ago, they were pushed around a little by Western Vikings up front and that doesn’t augur well for a game against Vagas.
The Nomads backline was sharp that day. The Craine brothers, skipper Finn McGregor and the veteran Harry Brereton all worked well together with some slick handling.
But that may not be enough. Vagas will miss Loe Jouw from the forwards but Matt Rockwell and his men are likely to prove a tough ask.
Kick off is 2.15pm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 7:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Birkenhead Park @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Women’s NC 2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Crewe & Nantwich @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Hartford Homes Manx Cup
PDMS Southern Nomads v Vagabonds @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
Round up of all Saturday's games in next week's Isle of Man Examiner - on sale Tuesday morning.
