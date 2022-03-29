Manx Cup returns as Ramsey face Vagabonds

Paul Howard finds himself outnumbered for Vagabonds Hornets during last weekend’s Manx Plate game at Ballafletcher (DK220326 (35)) ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

With Douglas continuing to struggle with injuries, there’s only one game on the domestic rugby fixture list this week and it’s at Mooragh Park where Ramsey face Vagabonds.

Ramsey have without doubt been the form team so far this season and have beaten Vagabonds three times already in the Manx Trophy competition.

But the northerners have been starved of games since Christmas: indeed this fixture will be only their fourth since the new year started. This means though that, while match fitness may be lacking, the squad should be very well rested and really up for the game.

Dan Richmond and Brandon Atchison are the form players for Ramsey but Dan Bonwick still brings a sparkle whichever shirt he’s wearing, skipper Matt Meechan is a back row powerhouse and loosehead prop Adam Dunlop is the unsung quiet man of the team.

Vagas have won only one from four outings in the cup. with a big second half game against Douglas Celts securing a one-sided result at Ballafletcher. They’ve since lost the return leg and also lost twice to Southern Nomads who currently top the table.

Vagas have unearthed some talented youngsters in the likes of Cole Donnelly and Will Taylor, but will need some old-fashioned grit on Saturday if they hope to beat Ramsey.

Fixtures

Saturday, April 2

North One West

Douglas v Stockport @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc

Ravenscroft Manx Cup

Ramsey v Vagabonds @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm

Under-13s Friendly

Southern Nomads v Corinthians