Phil Cringle named as head coach at Douglas Rugby Club

Former professional player Phil Cringle has been announced as the new head coach for Douglas Rugby Club for the 2022-23 season.

The Manxman enjoyed an impressive playing career which saw him ply his trade in England, Scotland and France.

After beginning his career in Edinburgh, the prop moved to Europe to play for US Carcassone in the south of France for two seasons.

He then returned to Britain and signed with London Scottish where he stayed for four years, during which he also represented Scotland under-20s in the IRB Junior World Championship Six Nations tournament.

Cringle called time on his career in 2020 when the Covid pandemic took hold and after London Scottish had been hit by funding cuts.

Since then, the Ballakeighan Bull has been working back on the family farm in the south of the island.

Speaking about his first head coach role, Cringle commented: ‘I’m delighted to be coaching Douglas this coming season and looking forward to pushing on in regional two north west.

‘I think it’s really important to Isle of Man rugby players that we can provide opportunities to be able to play off-island in competitive leagues without having to leave home. Hopefully we can keep building on that.’

Glyn Hooson-Owen, director of rugby, said: ‘I’m looking forward to working with Phil. His knowledge of the game and enthusiasm will help drive the club forwards in its 150th year.’

Having been founded in 1873, Douglas RUFC will be marking its 150th anniversary during the season with numerous events planned.