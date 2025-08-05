Preparations for the new rugby season step up a notch this weekend with a friendly at Port-e-Chee.
Players from across the island are invited to take part in Friday evening’s match that pits over-25s against under-25s.
Last time the game was held, the under-25s took the bragging rights in a 12-try thriller with nine different try scorers.
Kick off is 6.30pm.
Douglas begin their latest campaign in Regional Two North West, the sixth tier of English rugby, on September 6 with a home game against Yorkshire side North Ribblesdale.
Vagabonds and Ramsey will both be playing in the ninth-tier Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire this season, the latter club making its return to the English League system for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
Ramsey start with a home fixture against Congleton on September 6, while Vagas travel to Burnley the same day.