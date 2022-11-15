Ramsey and Southern Nomads both in Cheshire Bowl action
This Saturday is scheduled as a rest day for the English Clubs Championship and the Ravenscroft Manx Shield, so the rugby fixture diary is a little sparse.
But there is still one quality game involving a Manx side in the Cheshire Bowl.
The game in question sees Ramsey travel to Ellesmere Port with an outside chance of qualifying for the February final.
The competition is based around two four-team pools and the winner of each pool will meet in the final. Ramsey and fellow Manx side Southern Nomads were drawn in pool two and Hoylake are top and unbeaten going into this final round of matches.
To qualify, Ramsey need to win at Ellesmere Port and hope Nomads do them a favour by beating Hoylake - the latter game was scheduled for this weekend as well but has been postponed as Nomads are unable to travel.
Ellesmere Port are also in the same league and have won only three from eight which suggests Ramsey may have a better chance of a win.
Ramsey and Nomads played each other last week in the Manx Shield and it was a win for the northerners.
Their key players were Brandon Atchison, Eddie Lord and the newly-returned Harri Radford. The game was tough too so both sides had a proper workout.
Fixtures
Saturday, November 19:
Women’s NC1 North West
Vagabonds v Chester Devas @ Ballafletcher ko 12pm
Cheshire Bowl
Hoylake P-P Southern Nomads
Ellesmere Port v Ramsey @ Ellesmere Port ko tbc
