Some unfinished business from earlier in the season has reared its head so Ramsey and Southern Nomads are facing off in a rare Manx Shield play-off.
Play-offs are usually held when two teams are tied at the top of the standings, but this has been an unusual season and the Manx RFU executive committee has taken some unprecedented steps.
As all clubs get to grips with smaller squads, the Manx Shield competition was guillotined shortly after Christmas following a spate of walkovers.
That left a partially completed competition and with Ramsey and Southern Nomads (and their respective Reds, Blues, Greens and Whites) occupying the top four places when the axe came down, the committee determined that a single play-off game at a neutral venue would be held to decide the outcome of the Shield.
This takes place on Saturday at Douglas’s Port-e-Chee ground, kicking off at 2.15pm.
On paper Ramsey must begin as favourites. Starting as a genuine first team they’ve lost only once this season, away at Hoylake in the Cheshire Bowl.
Nomads gave them a good game at Mooragh in the same competition but the men in Red have been otherwise impeccable.
That said, Ramsey have a few cracks appearing. With Tom Moffatt out long term, Conor Goodall on holiday and Dan Bonwick gone to Vagabonds, the northerners are missing a fly-half.
Dan Richmond filled in well last week and could be a good shout for a start. And rumours abound that Fintan Cummins may be making a comeback.
Nomads do have a No.10 though in the experienced shape of Mark Young, and if anything can be exploited, Young and half-back partner George Callister will do it.
Tony Quinn and Tom Collister both have pace out wide and, with the redoubtable Orry Watterson on duty somewhere in the pack, Nomads definitely have the right players to give this one a real go.
Rugby fixtures
Saturday, February 25
Regional 2 North West
Vale of Lune v Douglas
@ Vale of Lune, Lancaster ko tbc
Women’s NC1 North West
Chester Devas v Vagabonds
@ Chester ko 12.15pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield – play off
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads
@ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm