Rare Cheshire Bowl game at Mooragh Park this Saturday
The Cheshire Cup and its subordinate competitions can be a useful source of competitive matches for Isle of Man rugby sides unable to compete in the English Clubs Championship.
But the rules are always stacked against the Manx and a home draw usually means playing away or paying for the away side’s travelling expenses in full.
Despite this, Ramsey and Southern Nomads have both entered this year’s Cheshire Bowl and have been drawn in the same pool which means one fixture will definitely be played on-island. That game is this week when the two meet at Mooragh Park on Saturday.
Ramsey had a solid warm-up last weekend with a win away at Caldy despite missing a few key players. Second row pairing Eddie Lord and Josh Corteen were both rested after picking up niggles the previous week.
Prop Rory Nicholson and last season’s player of the year Dan Richmond were both unable to travel but Messrs Lord, Corteen and Nicholson are likely to return this week, although Richmond won’t because of some course commitments.
Nathan Robson is likely to deputise in the nine shirt, while Nicholson’s return will likely see tackling machine Micheal Flynn drop to the bench, and Corteen and Lord should nudge out Jack Roberts and Ross Quayle from the second row.
Nomads had a week off last Saturday but did have a whites v greens warm-up the week before. The whites backline did all the damage in that game.
Expect to see Will Taisia, George Callister and Alex Long all feature for this clash and possibly linking up with Tony Quinn who made a big impression last season. Up front, Orry Watterson is likely to play a part for the men in green.
Two games in
Ravenscroft
Manx Bowl
Ramsey and Southern Nomads’ second teams will also be in action at Mooragh Park in a Manx Shield game.
While the game is badged as Blues v Whites, with the two first teams in action this will be a genuine second team game.
Ramsey’s Blues have a new leadership team in Connor Casey and Jared May, and this game will be their first real test.
The other game at Poulsom Park sees Castletown take on the Eastern Barbarians. The two sides have met once already in week one with the Barbarians running out 61-12 winners.
But the side will be inconsistent from week to week and, with home advantage, Town are likely to make a better fist of the return leg.
Fixtures
Saturday, October 1:
Regional Two North West
Wilmslow v Douglas
@ Wilmslow ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Dukinfield v Vagabonds
@ Dukinfield ko tbc
Cheshire Bowl
Ramsey v Southern Nomads
@ Mooragh Park ko 3pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Ramsey Blues v Nomads Whites
@ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm
Castletown v Eastern
Barbarians
@ Poulsom Park ko 2.15pm
