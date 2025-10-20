Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd has been named in the initial England rugby squad ahead of next month’s autumn internationals.
The ex-Buchan pupil has been picked by England coach Steve Borthwick in the 36-strong squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the upcoming Quilter Nations Series. That begins on November 1 with a game against Australia at Twickenham.
Further games follow against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina over the course of the month.
Rodd was on the scoresheet as club side Sale Sharks fell to a heavy 65-15 defeat against a Noah Caluori-inspired Saracens on Friday evening.
Prop-forward Rodd opened the Premiership encounter's scoring when he dived over in the sixth minute, but hosts Saracens responded in style with 19-year-old wunderkid Calouri bagging five tries on what was his first start for the club.
Sale take on a buoyant Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday evening.
