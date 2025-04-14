New Brighton claimed the Cheshire Vase with a resounding 74-22 win against Ramsey Rugby Club on Saturday after leading 33-12 at half-time.
But the Manx side did manage four tries despite the gulf in the two sides’ playing levels.
The Mooragh Park outfit started the quickest and swarmed all over New Brighton in the opening exchanges of the match at Chester RUFC.
The northerners won a penalty in front of goal but turned down the straightforward kick for something bigger.
The gamble paid off and only eight minutes in hooker Ben Hardman crashed over from close range to open the scoring.
Two minutes later though, New Brighton equalised when Adam Pitt intercepted a loose pass inside the Ramsey 22 and dotted down under the sticks. Joe Silcock converted for a 7-5 lead.
Three minutes later, the Wirral side were in again. Possession in the danger area created a gap for stand off Daz Parker who stepped through to score and Silcock’s second conversion made it 14-5.
This prompted the floodgates to open and New Brighton’s passing accuracy soon created an overlap on the right for wing Josh Turner-Preston to stroll in for the first of his three tries.
Just before the half-hour, flanker Dan Kayll burst through the defence to score from close range and Silcock’s conversion made it 26-5.
Steve Kneale struck back for Ramsey at the other end and Tom Moffatt’s conversion reduced the deficit, but it was only temporary as New Brighton wing Jack Charlesworth raced in for the final score of the first half, with Silcock converting again to leave it 33-12 at the break.
Two minutes into the second half, any hopes of a Ramsey revival were dashed when Jonjo Smith crashed in from a few yards out to extend the lead further.
The fires of hope then reignited briefly 10 minutes in when Brandon Atchison’s speculative kick ahead paid dividends. It was fumbled by Silcock, with Atchison on hand to dab down to make the score 38-17.
Hope dashing then resumed with a scutch of New Brighton tries which went unanswered.
Turner-Preston bagged his second then completed the hat-trick from a very unselfish Charlesworth pass.
Silcock made amends for his earlier error and centre Gaz Richards weighed in with two as Ramsey started to throw caution to the wind.
With two minutes to play, Kneale grabbed his second of the match but with the score now 69-22 it was little more than a consolation.
To add insult to injury, Richards completed his hat-trick with the final play of the game.
New Brighton were without doubt worthy winners, but the experience for Ramsey will stand them in good stead for this weekend’s Manx Cup clash with Douglas.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
