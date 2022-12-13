PDMS Southern Nomads head to Hoylake this weekend for a Cheshire Bowl tie that was postponed from earlier in the year when Nomads experienced travelling difficulties.
It looks like Nomads will have their work cut out though as Hoylake are currently flying.
Hoylake play in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire which is the same league as Vagabonds. They are currently top after 10 matches and have amassed a total of 46 points from a maximum of 50.
The Cheshire Bowl is a mini league-based competition which saw Hoylake pitted against Nomads but also Ramsey and Ellesmere Port. They’ve won both of their other games already and are sitting pretty at the top of this table too.
Whatever the result this week, Nomads will be unable to qualify having already lost at Ramsey and Ellesmere Port.
But they could do Ramsey a massive, if improbable, favour. A Nomads win by 40 points or more with no bonus points for Hoylake could see Ramsey sneak through to the February final.
On paper, it’s possible: Nomads have a talented and fast young back line and Tony Quinn, Will Taisia et al are a hugely capable unit which will give most defences problems.
The difficulty they’ll face is playing a hard-nosed pack of experienced forwards on what is likely to be a soft pitch, assuming it thaws.
Nomads do have experience in their forwards but will miss the combative Orry Watterson who has picked up a knee injury which could see him out of the season.
Nomads are carrying the flag in this game and, while we wish them well in their endeavours, I don’t think Ramsey will be making any firm travel plans for February.
Fixtures
Saturday, December 17:
Regional North West Two
Vale of Lune P-P Douglas @ Vale of Lune ko tbc
Cheshire Bowl
Hoylake v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Hoylake ko tbc