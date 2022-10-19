Vagabonds away at Ellesmere Port
A no-show from Old Bedians last Saturday gave Vagabonds their first points of the season and, while they would’ve preferred to win on the field of play, the points will be accepted nonetheless.
This weekend they travel to Ellesmere Port. The Oilers, as they are known, beat Southern Nomads in the Cheshire Plate a few weeks ago but the margin was far from decisive and Vagas will make the trip knowing they have a good chance.
Ellesmere are two from four in their fixtures and one of those wins includes defeating Bury who beat Vagas in week one. Vagabonds may struggle here.
Home debut for Vagabonds women
Vagabonds Ladies entertain Eccles at Ballafletcher on Saturday in their first home game of the season.
After two away games, Vagas have one win under their belt and they are tied with Eccles and Broughton Park for third place.
Vagas have a decent enough pack of forwards and in Jules Harrison one of the best strike runners in the league. This should be a tight game, with Vagas taking the honours.
One game in Manx Shield
It had originally been scheduled to be a busy day for Southern Nomads Rugby Club with their sides, the Greens and the Whites, due to be involved in both matches.
The Greens take on Castletown at Poulsom Park, but the Whites’ game against Eastern Barbarians at Ballakilley has been called off as the latter are unable to field a side so the game will be postponed to a date to be fixed
The Greens should be too strong for Town and will need the points to keep pressure on the top sides. They lost against the Whites a few weeks back and, following a rest week and a Cheshire Bowl run, they should get back to business against an improving Castletown.
