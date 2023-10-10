Vagabonds travel to joint bottom side Chorley in Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire this Saturday probably a little bruised after last week’s epic clash with Colne & Nelson.
The game was all square after an hour with Colne putting in a little spurt at the end to snatch a bonus point win.
Vagas have never met Chorley in league competition so will be treading new ground.
Chorley have chalked up a win this season but conceded a walkover against Ashton-Under-Lyne and were docked five points for their troubles too. After this, they slipped into a three-way tie at the foot of the table with Marple and Blackpool.
Despite the defeat last week, Vagas will have a lot to celebrate.
Their set scrum has been very solid in the last two outings, while the back row of Gascoyne, Oldfield and Pulman worked well and Cal Donnell has been a great carrier for them in midfield.
If they can get these guys working in harmony on Saturday, they should bring home maximum points.
Ravenscroft Manx
Shield returns
After a somewhat muted September, the domestic game finally gets going this Saturday with two ties in the Manx Shield.
At Ballakilley Park, Southern Nomads take on Ramsey, while at Poulsom Park Castletown host Western Vikings.
The Ramsey v Nomads clash looks to be as tasty as ever. Nomads lost away at New Brighton in the Cheshire Bowl last week but picked up a try bonus points which is no mean feat.
Ramsey are two from two in the Cheshire Plate and only need a single point from their last fixture to book a spot in the final.
Nomads are solid at half-back and, with Tony Quinn and Jacob Halstein in the back line, they have plenty of pace to finish.
Ramsey are probably a little stronger up front and have a pacy back line of their own with the points machine Brandon Atchison lurking on the wing.
On paper, Ramsey will fancy the win here but discount Nomads on their own turf at your peril.
At Poulsom Park, Western Vikings will be looking to get their A game going. They have Cheshire aspirations of their own but haven’t yet played a full 15-a-side game and will need to build some match fitness.
Castletown struggled last season and will no doubt be assisted by the other clubs to make up their numbers.
Players from all local clubs are being encouraged to play under the Isle of Man Barbarians moniker this season with the Barbarians making up a fifth team in the Shield.
Fixtures
Saturday, October 14:
Regional Two North West
Altrincham Kersal v Douglas
@ Altrincham
Counties Four ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Chorley v Vagabonds
@ Chorley
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
all ko @ 2.15pm
PDMS Southern Nomads
v Ramsey
@ Ballakilley Park
Castletown v Western Vikings
@ Poulsom Park
