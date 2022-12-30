There was a slight but not entirely unexpected delay to the start of the annual Jim Nicholson Front Row rugby game at Mooragh Park on New Year’s Day.
A calving cow had delayed Jim’s arrival and things got worse for him out on the rugby pitch with his team losing 11 tries to six against a star-studded Vagabonds Ladies side.
The stars of course were Isla Curphey and Kathryn Craine who are both plying their trade in the Women’s Allianz Premier 15 for Loughborough Lightning and Darlington Modwen Park Sharks respectively.
As always, the important business took place after the match when a generous crowd took part in various fundraising wheezes in the clubhouse and managed to push the total raised to a shade under £1,300 from Jim’s game and the Paul Clelland Memorial match on Boxing Day.
The money this year will be donated to MS Society Isle of Man. Thanks are due to Vagabonds and Ramsey Rugby Clubs for hosting the events, Jim for being Jim and all the players and spectators who gave up their time and some of their cash.
boxing day
A few days earlier - on Boxing Day - King William’s College beat Douglas RUFC 27-12 in the annual overs v unders game at Port-e-Chee.
The same afternoon, Ben Dutnall organised a dads v lads game which was also a success, with two under-sixes scoring tries against their dads.
l League rugby returns this weekend with a near full-house of fixtures taking place on Saturday, with the expeption of Vagabonds women.
Full preview in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday morning.