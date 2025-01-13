Selwyn Griffiths, a popular and successful road racer from Pontypool in South Wales, died at the weekend aged 83.
Father of long-time Ramsey resident and former leading TT rider Jason Griffiths, Selwyn was himself a leading rider on both the Billown and Mountain courses.
He made his MGP debut in 1961 and recorded his first podium two years later with third place in the Junior won by Peter Darvill.
In 1964 he won the Senior by precisely half-a-minute from George Buchan and Crosby man Mike Kelly.
Stepping up to the TT he finished fifth in the 1965 Senior won by Mike Hailwood, going on to finish eighth in the 1969 Senior and sixth in the Junior, both won by Giacomo Agostini.
He recorded another six impressive top-10 results, including fourth in the 1971 Senior and third in the 10-lap 1975 Production race with fellow Welshman Dave Williams on a 750 Triumph Trident.
Making a comeback in Classic Manx Grand Prix, he recorded two third places in the 1987 and 1989 Senior races on the same Ray Cowles G50 Matchlesses he had raced in the 1960s.
He first raced at Billown in 1965, winning the 500cc feature race championship title in 1966 and continuing his close association with the event until 1991.