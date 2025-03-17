Western Athletic Club has lost another loyal former hard-working committee member with the passing of Rosie Morrison.
She was described on the club Facebook page as a long-standing and cherished stalwart of Western AC and a pillar of the Isle of Man athletics community.
Rosie had recently been battling illness, but was still involved with the club last year, despite stepping down as a committee member this time last year.
The tribute continued: ‘Rosie will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched throughout her years of dedication to our club and community [she was also on the administration staff at QEII School for many years].
‘She was a familiar and welcoming presence at many of our island's athletic events. Whether officiating, timekeeping or helping to organise the sign-on for athletes, Rosie could always be relied upon to lend a hand.
‘She was an unwavering support to our athletes, assisting with sign-ons before making her way to the finish line to time keep with her usual grace and precision.
‘In her early years with the club, Rosie was a driving force behind organising and accompanying the young athletes to compete at Sale Harriers, a trip that became a beloved tradition for many and is fondly remembered by the athletes who took part.
‘Her passion for athletics and her selflessness in helping others will leave a lasting legacy. Rosie will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and the countless contributions she made to the Western AC and Isle of Man athletics in general. Her presence will be sorely missed, but her impact on our community will never be forgotten.’
Rosie (maiden name Kaneen) was brought up in the town, her family ran a boarding house on Marine Parade.
Heartfelt thoughts to her son Andy, daughter Carole and their respective families.