Manx Sailing and Cruising Club’s 2025 dinghy racing got underway on Sunday morning, following the previous week's issues of dinghies snowed in and crews snowed out.
The Watling Streetworks-sponsored January series sailed on the West Baldwin reservoir, with snow still on the surrounding hills and a forecast of building wind during the morning.
These were mostly light winds with the occasional gentle gust, enough to have most crews hiking (leaning out) hard.
The lack of the usual vicious calms normally associated with Baldwin reservoir allowed more commitment - without falling backwards.
During the opening race, the fleet of 14 sailed a course around the lake soon saw the crews with the larger sails quickly move to the front, namely the trio of Andrew Dean (D-Zero), Jerry Colman (Finn) and Ralph Kee (ICLA 7).
With each of them taking the lead at some point over the three laps, it was Dean who finished first ahead of Colman in second and Kee third on the water.
After correction though, it was Dave Batchelor (ILCA 6) who took the win by 10 seconds from Kee and junior sailor Thomas Watterson (Aero 5) in third place.
After another clean start for the second race, the same trio lead on the water again, this time not getting the same space between them and the following group which included most of the fleet.
Dean finished first on the water once again, with crossing the line in second ahead of Colman this time in third place.
But a large gust went through the rest of the fleet on their down wind to mark five and fast reach to mark six, allowing them all to make up lots of time on the three leaders on the water.
After correction it was again Batchelor in first place, ahead of Watterson taking the runner-up spot. Kee completed the top three and junior sailor Lettie Hyett was fourth after claiming the ‘new year dip’ in the first race.
A special mention to Tullie Hyett who leads the Tera fleet having moved up to the larger ‘pro’ sail.
Your correspondent admits that he has ‘missed’ a few write ups, but fortunately the race officer has been making and posting some notes and pictures on the club’s Facebook page together with some ‘better than usual’ photography by Barry Murphy.
Manx Sailing and Cruising Club would like to thank series sponsor Doug Watling, race office Keith Poole as well as Graham and Adrian Wilson for manning the patrol boat.
RALPH KEE