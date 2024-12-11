Manx athlete Sarah Webster clinched a bronze medal at the IAU World Championships in India last weekend.
Representing Great Britain in the 100km race in Bengaluru, the reigning Isle of Man Veteran Sportsperson of the Year was in excellent form in searing conditions of more than 30 degrees.
In the early stages of the race, the Northern AC member traded places with the French duo of Floriane Hot and Marie-Ange Brumelot at the head of the race, before the Isle of Man athlete forged clear to open up a three-minute lead.
Gradually though, defending champion Hot reeled her in before she and Brumelot both passed Webster to take over at the front.
The two French runners stayed clear, with Hot winning in a time of seven hours 08 minutes and 43 seconds and Brumelot taking silver in 7:12.22. These results helped secure the team title for France.
Behind them, Webster held on to claim an excellent bronze medal in a time of 7:19.18 to secure Britain and Northern Ireland’s first individual medal at a 100km World Championships since Jo Zakrzweski took bronze in 2016. The result also meant she won gold in the FV45 category and team silver with GB team mates Melissah Gibson and Julia Davies.
Speaking to the Manx Independent, Webster commented: ‘Very proud to win team silver with the rest of the GB girls and first GB individual medal in 100k since 2016!
‘Age group medals don’t really count in my eyes as I’m competing as a senior against the best in the world not in my age group.
‘My race preparation was good – no injuries and a good consistent training block. I was also using the sauna at the NSC to help with heat adaptation.
‘The first half of the race I was playing tag with the French girls and was in the lead for a bit, but I got cramp from about mile 43 so they overtook me.
‘I think I would have come third anyway regardless of running the first half too fast as the French athletes were magnificent on the day. It was very hot and there a few bumps and rough bits of road but lots of stray dogs and two monkeys were keeping me entertained!
‘I received plenty of Manx support online and obviously lots of support in the build-up from Isle of Man Sport, Isle of Man Athletics and Northern AC, while the GB management team were supporting us on day and were brilliant.
‘Next up for me is my first 24-hour race in April at Crawley and, if that goes, well I may be selected for the World 24-hour Championships in France next October.’