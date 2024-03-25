Northern AC’s Sarah Webster successfully retained her British women’s 100km title in Perth, Scotland on Sunday.
Defending the Anglo Celtic Plate title that she won last year in Northern Ireland, Webster, who was running for England in the event, crossed the line in a time of 7 hours 3 minutes 48 seconds.
The course at North Inch Park on the banks of the River Tay is measured at 2.381km and is known to produce some fast times.
Webster’s margin of victory was nine minutes and 35 seconds from one of her England team-mates, Ealing Eagles Running Club’s Melissah Gibson.
Her split times indicate that she did slow somewhat in the final third of the race, but then picked up again on the last of the 42 laps. Webster later confirmed she had been suffering from cramp.
Posting on social media after the race, the 43 year old: ‘Massive thank you to the organisers and all the volunteers who helped in anyway. Super race.’
Sarah now hopes to tackle the 100km World Championships which are taking place in India on December 7.