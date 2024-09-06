FC Isle of Man captain Sean Doyle has been named the North West Counties Football League Premier Division Player of the Month for July/August.
The Ravens striker was chosen by the league management committee after recommendations from other clubs in the division.
Starting the season in fine form, Doyle scored half of FCIoM’s 14 goals across July and August, including a hat-trick away at FC St Helens.
The attacker was also chosen as the man of the match by no fewer than four of the Ravens’ opponents across those seven games.
Speaking about the accolade, Doyle said: ‘Obviously it’s always an honour to be nominated and receive an award such as Player of the Month.
‘Despite the results not going our way in August, we’ve had some really positive team performances which attributes hugely to my nomination for the award.
‘Roll on September where hopefully we can continue the momentum we’re building and turn good performances into the results we want and deserve, and ultimately climb up the table!’