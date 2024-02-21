After a one week break the men’s and women’s hockey leagues restart again this Saturday for the second halves of their respective seasons.
Having played out a thrilling 2-2 draw last time they met in the Men’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Motorworx Valkyrs A face-up in the first match of the weekend.
The match between Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A could prove a decisive fixture as they are the two favourites for the title.
Bacchas B, meantime, will need a victory in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A to take a step away from relegation.
In the Women’s Premiership Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be hoping to grab a victory against a very tough Motorworx Valkyrs A side.
An inter-club match between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and B is sure to be competitive.
Rounding out the top flight, league leaders and title favourites Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Men’s Division One sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B hoping to grab their second win of the year against a very strong Motorworx Valkyrs B side.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will meet Canaccord Genuity Vikings C as the two sides hope to mount a mid-season charge.
Continuing their quest for promotion, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Also searching for the premiership next season in Women’s Division One are Exceed Business Services Ramsey A who will play current table toppers Canaccord Genuity Vikings B this Saturday.
Hoping to move away from the bottom of the table, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C will want to come away with maximum points in their fixture against mid-table placed Motorworx Valkyrs B.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and C meet in another inter-club derby with the third string side hoping to upset their clubmates.
The first of the two fixtures in Men’s Division Two sees Motorworx Valkyrs C play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D, while Bacchas Colts will want to strengthen their advantage at the top against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
Women’s Division Two sees the second inter-club Castletown encounter of the day as the D and E sides face each other.
Second and third-placed Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Motorworx Valkyrs C meet in an important fixture for promotion, while rounding off the senior fixtures will be the game between Exceed Business Services Ramsey B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
The Under-15s league sees Motorworx Valkyrs play Canaccord Genuity Vikings and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas up against Athena Healthcare Harlequins.