The Isle of Man Senior Golf Championships sponsored by Tower Insurance took place at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort on Sunday.
The Mount Murray course was set up superbly by Gary Corlett and his green-keeping staff and the 140 golfers aged 50 and over all enjoyed the course if not their personal scores.
To be eligible to be crowned Isle of Man Senior Champion, you have to be aged 55 and above in the men’s competition and aged over 50 in the women’s. The winner is the player with the lowest gross score.
In the men's competition the result went down to the last group out on the course with Keith Ward of the host club producing a fine round that included a super array of short-game shots to continually get up and down where most players failed to do so.
His score of one-over-par 72 relegated his older brother Jeff to second place by two shots.
Golf is played over 18 holes but Jeff’s double bogey on the last hole he played could be considered the difference between the siblings.
In the women's event it was expected to be a tussle between defending champion Shirley Price (Port St Mary) and Di Neale (Rowany) who both qualified for the matchplay stages of the Isle of Man Championships earlier this summer.
On that occasion, Price was the victor, but this time the positions were reversed with Shirley being the runner-up and Di Neale becoming this year’s senior champion.
In the stableford classes the categories were 50 to 59, 60 to 69 and 70 and above.
Winner in the men's 50 to 59 was Ramsey’s Neil Atkinson with 37 points from island champion Rob Noon’s dad Paul on the same score.
Philip Holdcroft (King Edward Bay) was third on 36 points.
Winner of the 60 to 69 was Keith Ward with 39 points, with Jeff runner up on 36. Not to be shown up, his wife Toby Neale (Rowany) was also third on 36 points.
In the over 70s Alan Guy (Rowany) was the best with 38 points from Frank Craig’s haul of 34.
In the youngest women’s age group, Price was the best from Diane Kinrade (Peel).
In the over 60s Claire Humphrey-Jones (Rowany) proved best from Fran Tinkler (Rowany) and Neale.
In the over 70s it was Julie Heel (Rowany) from Joan Guy (Rowany).
Thanks go to the staff at Comis Hotel for looking after the competitors, Richard Hulme from sponsor Tower Insurance who presented the prizes and the competition team of Shirley Strathdee and Vicky Noon.
Isle of Man Golf’s Memorial Competition is being played at King Edward Bay on September 14.
ANDREW HORNE