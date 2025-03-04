Seven athletes from the Isle of Man have been selected to represent Lancashire in this Saturday’s Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships in Nottingham.
Wearing the red rose vest on Saturday will be:
Under-20 men – Sam Perry, Lucas Stennett
Under-15 boys – Harry Stennett, Max Hammal
Under-13 boys – Seamus Hall
Under-13 girls – Eve Martin, Bella Quaye
This is the highest number of Isle of Man runners in the Lancashire team since 2019, although it is unusual not to have any in the event’s senior races.
Max, Eve and Bella will be wearing the Lancashire vest for the first time.
The course at Wollaton Park was very firm last year and I would imagine will be similar this time, so the races are likely to be fast on undulating terrain in the vicinity of the spectacular Wollaton Hall.
DAVID GRIFFITHS