A number of titles were decided in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues at the weekend.
In the Men’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins overhauled J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A for fourth place after defeating the southerners 3-1 in a scrappy game.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A managed to break through a strong defensive performance from Motorworx Valkyrs A, coming away with a 2-1 win.
The inter-Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby between the A and B teams ended with the first string taking a 6-0 victory, meaning the title will be decided on the final day.
The Women's Premiership saw both the title and relegation decided as Canaccord Genuity Vikings A defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B 9-2, securing the trophy for the Douglas side and consigning Castletown to the drop.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A remain in fourth despite a 2-0 victory against Motorworx Valkyrs A. Elsewhere, last year's champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 3-0 in a well-fought game.
Motorworx Valkyrs B secured promotion and the Men’s Division One title with a very close 3-2 win against challengers Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
In a key fixture at the bottom of the table, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B moved out of the drop zone with their 2-1 defeat of Canaccord Genuity Vikings C who move into the relegation hot seat.
Starting the game with 10 men and ending with nine, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B put up a spirited fight against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B but could not avoid a 5-0 defeat.
Women’s Division One saw a thriller as both Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Motorworx Valkyrs B each scored four in a game which ended in a hotly-contested stalemate.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey A remain first after a convincing 9-0 victory against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, but their title rivals Vikings B remain in contention after a 9-1 victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C - only one point separates the top two going into the final week.
Both fixtures in Men’s Division Two - Motorworx Valkyrs C v Exceed Business Services Ramsey B and the inter Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby between the D side and Colts – were postponed.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey B defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E in a close 2-1 win for the northerners in Women’s Division Two. Having already won the league, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D only managed a 2-2 draw against a strong second place Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
There was nothing to separate Canaccord Genuity Vikings C and Motorworx Valkyrs C as a 0-0 draw rounded out the senior games.
In the Under-15s League, Swales Flooring Harlequins recorded a 15-3 victory against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings won 3-1 against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals.