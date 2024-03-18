There were a number of shake ups in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues over the weekend.
In Men’s Premiership, despite an early goal for Athena Healthcare Harlequins A, a clinical second half performance from Canaccord Genuity Vikings A saw them win 5-1.
Title challengers Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took a commanding 11-0 victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A.
The battle for third place saw Motorworx Valkyrs A take an important 7-1 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
A 1-1 draw between Motorworx Valkyrs A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A sees both sides lose the top two spaces in Women’s Premiership.
Leapfrogging them are Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, who defeated a young Athena Healthcare Harlequins A side 9-0, despite a spirited performance from the latter.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B played their best game of the season but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to stop Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A winning 2-0.
The inter-Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby between the B and C sides ended 4-0 in favour of the second strings.
Still in the hunt for promotion, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 8-1.
Current table toppers Motorworx Valkyrs B remain in first place after their 4-0 defeat of J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Women’s Division One saw a thrilling goal fest between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Exceed Business Services A end as a 5-3 victory for the northerners as they scored five unanswered second-half goals.
A very competitive affair had Motorworx Valkyrs B edge out Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 2-0.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C won a decisive game in the relegation battle against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C 9-0.
Exceed Business Services Ramsey A won the midweek fixture against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C 4-1.
The first of two games in Men’s Division Two saw Motorworx Valkyrs C grab a 6-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
A very tight game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D and Exceed Business Services Ramsey B ended 3-2 for the latter as they remain in the hunt for the title.
Rounding out the senior leagues, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings C 3-2 in Women’s Division Two.
In somewhat of an upset, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E defeated Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 8-0.
There was nothing to separate Motorworx Valkyrs C and Exceed Business Services Ramsey B in a game that ended 1-1.
The Under-15s league once again saw lots of action with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas beating J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres 5-0, while Motorworx Valkyrs defeated Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals 7-0.