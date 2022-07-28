Sienna Dunn captains England under-18s
Sienna Dunn enjoyed a busy final few weeks of the current international season by captaining the England under-18 hockey team in a Four Nations competition in France.
This was followed by a three match test series in Germany and an Eight Nations competition held in Terrassa, Spain.
These fixtures gave the team the opportunity to challenge themselves against Europe’s best sides in a tournament environment.
Post-Covid this was the first opportunity in which the England side was able to travel to compete in mainland Europe.
In matches played in scorching temperatures of more that 37C, Manx woman Dunn scored goals against France, Scotland and the Czech Republic.
In the Eight Nations competition England finished the week with three wins and two defeats. More importantly it allowed her and the squad to experience what is involved in top-level competitions.
With the Under-18 European Championships planned for next summer the past month has allowed the squad to develop their mental, physical, tactical and personal abilities so they are in better position to compete next year.
Sienna (pictured right) and her family would like to thank all those people who have helped her achieve her 25 England caps over the past year.
Hockey Dates for diaries
The 2022/2023 domestic hockey season begins on Saturday, September 10 with mixed league matches.
The indoor season starts on Monday, September 12 and the mixed knockout competition finals will be on Saturday, December 3.
The indoor finals will be on Saturday, December 10.
The men’s and women’s leagues will start on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
