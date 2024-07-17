Isle of Man hockey player Sienna Dunn has been busy competing for England at the EuroHockey Under-21 Championships in Spain this week.
The event is taking place in Terrassa, Spain and got underway on Sunday, continuing until this weekend.
The 19-year-old Nottingham University student has been involved with the national team for the last four years and plays regularly in the English Premier League for her university.
The former King William’s College student forms part of an 18-strong women’s side, 10 of which featured in the 2023 Junior World Cup in Chile where they finished in fourth place.
It’s been a busy opening three days for the Manxwoman and her England team-mates in the central-eastern Catalonian city.
A convincing 8-1 win over Austria on Monday was followed by a tight 2-0 defeat to one of the tournament favourites, Germany in 30-plus degree heat as two goals in 45 seconds cost them.
This resulted in having to win their final pool game against Ireland to qualify for the semi-finals.
After a cagey start, England got on top and managed to run out 5-0 winners. This result also means they automatically qualify for the next Junior World Cup.
It’s a rest day today (Thursday) and then a semi-final match against the tournament favourites the Netherlands on Friday morning, with a final or bronze medal match to play on Saturday.