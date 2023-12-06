Sienna Dunn is in the England squad that will face Germany in the quarter-finals of the Under-21 Hockey World Cup tournament today, Wednesday.
The 12-day event taking place in Santiago, the capital of Chile, started last Wednesday and continues until this Sunday, December 10.
During a week of training and acclimatisation, England defeating Australia 3-2 after losing 1-3 to Argentina in two pre-tournament warm-up games.
On the opening day of competition last Thursday they comfortably beat New Zealand 5-0, and were then involved in a cracker of a match with United States the following day.
Initially 0-2 down, England first hit back with a goal from Claudia Swain in the 27th minute and then added four more goals in the second half to win 5-2.
With this win, England went to the top of Pool D with six points from two matches, but then went down 1-4 to Japan on Sunday in the final group game.
Japan scored three goals from penalty corners while England had 17 short corners and never scored.
After two days rest they will play Germany in the quarter-final on Wednesday.
The England squad includes nine players who won bronze in the 2021 Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Dunn, the 2022 Isle of Man Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, is a student at the University of Nottingham and is one of the three younger members of the England squad at 18.