The search to find a host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games drags on after Singapore ruled itself out of the running to host them.

In a statement, Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore said they had ‘studied the feasibility’ and ‘decided not to make any bid’.

With only two years until the multi-sport event and no host confirmed, doubts continue over the future of the event that is normally held every four years.

A Commonwealth Games Federation spokesman told BBC Sport last month that it was ‘in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts to secure a solution for the 2026 Games’ and said that £100m of ‘financial and strategic support’ had been made.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told the BBC in December Birmingham is unlikely to become replacement host of the 2026 games.

A host for the 2030 games is yet to be confirmed after the government of Alberta, Canada withdrew its support for a bid.