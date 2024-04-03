The search to find a host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games drags on after Singapore ruled itself out of the running to host them.
Malaysia was then offered a chance to host and £100m to help cover the costs, but it has since rejected the opportunity.
In a statement, Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore said they had ‘studied the feasibility’ and ‘decided not to make any bid’.
With only two years until the multi-sport event and no host confirmed, doubts continue over the future of the event that is normally held every four years.
A Commonwealth Games Federation spokesman told BBC Sport last month that it was ‘in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts to secure a solution for the 2026 Games’ and said that £100m of ‘financial and strategic support’ had been made.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told the BBC in December Birmingham is unlikely to become replacement host of the 2026 games.
A host for the 2030 games is yet to be confirmed after the government of Alberta, Canada withdrew its support for a bid.