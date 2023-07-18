The Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man is hoping for a quick resolution after Victoria in Australia withdrew from hosting the 2026 Games because of spiralling costs.
Reacting to this morning's news, a CGA spokesperson said: 'We share the disappointment of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) following the decision of the Victorian Government to withdraw from their agreement to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
'The news is a particular blow to the athletes hoping to be part of Team Isle of Man.
'Their hard work and dedication in training and competition is driven by a desire to proudly represent our island on the global stage.
'The Games have consistently proven to be an important pathway for our athletes in helping them perform competitively at elite level in their respective sports. Our cyclists being a prime example.
'It is therefore hoped that a resolution can be found which will enable a Commonwealth Games to be held in 2026 and we look forward to supporting the CGF in these efforts.
'In the short term we look forward to supporting our team of seven young athletes representing Team Isle of Man at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, which takes place between August 4-11 in in Trinidad and Tobago.'