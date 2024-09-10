The prestigious Women’s Club Championship was held recently in the usual windy weather at Peel Golf Club.
This medal competition is held over two rounds and hotly contested by all.
The first round saw Diane Kinrade come home with a best gross of 90 on a countback from Chris Skelly also with 90. Best nett was Anne Bannan 108-44=64 and twos were recorded by Kinrade and Sally Morgan-Moodie.
This set up a good battle for the second round and claiming both best gross and best nett on that day was in-form player Valerie Creane with 87-18=69.
Nearest-the-pins were Sally Radcliffe, Linda Keegan and Karen Murphy, while Radcliffe was nearest the line on the 18th.
The scores over the two rounds were then amalgamated with best gross being Skelly with rounds of 90+89=179 and best nett being Tracy Nolan 73+72=145. Therefore, the club champion for 2024 is Skelly.
On checking the records, Skelly becomes club champion for the fifth time spanning a period of 20 years, having previously claimed the title in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010. A great achievement and well deserved.
This championship is generously sponsored by Peel Town Commissioners and the women were delighted to welcome Christine Moughtin, chair of the commissioners, to present the silver salver to their champion.
Lady captain Maree Bashforth thanked the commissioners for their long and valued support of this event which is much appreciated by the club.
Congratulations go to club champion and to all the other prize winners.
For more information about competitions and membership at Peel Golf Club, visit the club’s website which can be found at https://www.peelgc.com/
CHRISTINE KAY