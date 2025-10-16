Isle of Man archer Lesley Sleight enjoyed a successful trip to the English Field Archery Association 3D Championships which were held near Ashby de la Zouch in Leicestershire last weekend.
The event attracted a field of 100 archers for the final national championships of the year.
Sleight finished her season as the English 3D champion in the adult traditional recurve class.
The weather was quite a challenge on Sunday as lingering fog made it very difficult to see the longer range targets.
It was hard to judge whether the arrow was in a scoring zone which made the next arrow difficult to adjust for height.
The indoor season now gets underway and Sleight is looking forward to training in preparation for the indoor championships.
She would like to thank Isle of Man Sport Aid for the support during the season.