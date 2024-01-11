Orran Smith will begin his latest ultra-endurance event this weekend when he competes in the Montane Spine Race.
It will the second time that Smith takes part in the event, having finished an excellent 10th place in the 2023 edition.
The race sees runners tackle a brutal 268-mile, non-stop, winter mountain marathon from Edale in England to Kirk Yetholm in Scotland, encompassing the Pennine Way.
Having been held annual since 2012, participants have seven days (168 hours) to complete the course.
Smith gets his race underway at 8am on Sunday morning.
Orran’s partner Nikki Arthur is also competing at the event, running in the MRT Challenge North support race which sees participants tackle a 108-mile route starting from 8.30am on Monday morning.
To follow the pair’s progress, head to https://live.opentracking.co.uk/spinerace24/