One of snooker’s most legendary figures, Jimmy White, returns to the island next week.
The former Masters and UK champion will be appearing at the 1886 Bar, Grill and Cocktail Lounge on Friday, July 19 at 7pm.
After a one-hour question and answer session detailing his career and his colourful personal life, the ‘Whirlwind’ will play 30 challenge frames of pool. This will be followed by an auction and raffle.
Tickets cost £25 for general admittance, or £80 for VIP tickets which include a Champagne meet and greet, front-row seating and a signed lanyard.
It costs £30 to take on White in one of the challenge games or £100 if you wish to upgrade your VIP package to include a frame with the 62 year old.
Tickets are available from the Douglas venue, or by calling organiser Neal Clague on 255981.