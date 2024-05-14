Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association’s Robbie Corkish Masters for players aged 40-plus has been the in the sole ownership of Tom Miller for the last three seasons.
He was back again in the final again this year, this time against Paul Smyth who was something of an underdog on paper in the best-of-seven match.
But he had previously beaten Miller in a ranking event and it was soon apparent the latter was under the weather as Smyth comfortably took the opening frame 58-17, with Miller looking completely out of sorts.
The latter was more competitive in the next frame but Smyth tucked away a tricky long black, cueing off of the side cushion to go 2-0 up, 59-49.
It may not have been vintage Miller but there was a comeback via a 25 break plus a profitable snooker on the green to give him frame three 65-32.
Then the match went 2-2 as he comfortably took the next 52-15 and it seemed the tide had turned.
Smyth hit back and retook the lead after stunning in a long brown to hold for frame ball blue and he was one frame away from his much sought-after Masters title, 49-35.
Miller then produced his best scoring of the match, 23 and 26, modest for him but more than enough to force a decider, 63-7.
The final frame went in a similar fashion: Miller made two early teen breaks to give him some breathing space as Smyth’s potting lost its edge. The end came at 62-6 as Smyth graciously admitted defeat.
It may not have been a classic - four hours and a high break of 26 which must have left Smyth thinking if he’d ever get a better chance?
Afterwards, Miller was happy enough - all things considered - to complete a four-timer in the event and his seventh in total.
Once again, thanks to referee Dave Kelly and the Cue Zone.
MIKE CROOK