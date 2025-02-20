The media launch event for the 70th anniversary Southern 100 takes place this Friday evening (February 21) in a new location.
Organisers say the revamped event will bring together guests, sponsors, riders, and passionate supporters of the Southern 100 for an evening filled with exciting announcements, rider insights, and key updates ahead of the 2025 racing season.
Where
For the first time this year, it is being held in the Civic Centre in Castletown, moving from its traditional venue of Morton Hall.
When
The invite-only evening gets under way at 7pm.
What to expect
There will be a mix of rider interviews, race updates and key sponsorship news offering insight ahead of this year’s events on the Billown Course.
Is it being streamed?
The event will be live streamed on Southern 100’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
What’s next
The Pre-TT Classic takes place between May 23 and 25 with the Southern 100 following between July 7 and 10.