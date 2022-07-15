Southern 100: Founds and Walmsley win sidecar title

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley leading Ryan and Callum Crowe in the early stages of the race ( John Watterson )

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley retained the Southern 100 Sidecar Championshiptitle in a thrilling eight-lap race on Thursday afternoon.

They had a terrific dice with Tim Reeves/Kevin Rousseau and the Crowe brothers, Ryan and Callum, all in the early stages that culminated in the latter pair recording the fastest ever lap of the Billown course by a sidecar pairing.

But the Jurby siblings’ race was soon over when they tried to out-brake Founds and Walmsley into Ballakeighan corner on lap four.

Over-shooting, they clipped a pavement on the slip road and the Honda LCR flipped over onto its back.

Passenger Callum jumped clear, but brother Ryan was lucky to escape injury when he was briefly trapped inside the upturned outfit.

Their race was over, but they at least escaped injury and claimed the new course record at 102.398mph.

Early leaders Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau lost touch with Founds and Walmsley in the melee, and the race was effectively over from that point onwards.

Another three-way contest for third between Conrad Harrison/Andy Winkle, Wayne Lockey/Matthew Rostron and Greg Lambert/Andy Hayes ultimately went to Harrison and Winkle by eight tenths of a second from Lambert/Hayes.

The leading local crew were Darren Hope and Lenny Bumfrey in sixth place.