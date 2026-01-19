Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running a free order sprint orienteering event at Peel town and headland on Saturday, January 24.
Registration, start and finish is from the car parking area below the headlands at the northern end of the promenade. Registration takes place from 9.30 to 10.20am and individual start times are between 9.30 and 10.30am.
Participants must report to the finish by midday at the latest when the event course closes, even if they do not complete their course.
This is a timed event in which participants have to navigate to different control flag locations marked on their map in whatever order they choose and pin-punch their scorecard to prove they have visited the control flag site.
As sections of the event area are set in an urban environment, participants will be travelling along pavements, paths and roads, and must take care when moving along these areas and crossing any roads.
This family friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and skill level. People can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends, while children must be supervised by an adult.
Participants can walk, jog or run and suitable footwear and clothing should be worn for weather and underfoot conditions on the day. A compass is optional to assist with navigation.
Guidance on what to do can be given by members of Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb if anyone is new to this activity.
The cost is: adults £4, youths under 18 years £1.50, family (two adults and children under-18) £8 max (additional adults pay adult fee). Cash only payment.
Anyone who has not tried orienteering in an urban environment before or have not done it for a while, come along and invite some family and friends to have a go at this popular recreational activity.
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website www.orienteering.iom and Facebook page www.facebook.com/IoMOrienteering
