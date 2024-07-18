Only three points separated the leading six shooters in the fourth round of Ayre Clay Target Club’s summer English Skeet League on Sunday.
The Penketh-Millar-sponsored event – held over 50 birds - saw Marty Kneen take an early lead with an opening score of 24.
But in the end he and compatriots Nigel Moffatt and Jeff Corkill had to settle for a share of the spoils in second spot on the podium.
That was because it takes something special to stop Paul Mihailovits when he hits the front and his final score of 47 won the day.
Kevin Oates and Irene Stockil completed the top six, the latter topping C class with an impressive 44 from Jeannie Robertson and John Taylor – a new member of the club.
The B class honours went to Jamie Hancox and Madeline Simpson from Tony Tongue.
Results: Class A 1, Paul Mihailovits 47; 2=, Marty Kneen, Nigel Moffatt and Jeff Corkill 46.
Class B 1=, Jamie Hancox and Madeline Simpson 40; 2, Tony Tongue 33.
Class C 1, Irene Stockil 44; 2, Jeannie Robertson 42; 3, John Taylor 37.
A busy few days are in prospect at Ayre Clay Target Club with a Sporting Grand Prix weekend at Blue Point, sponsored by Neil Parsons.
The competition will be shot over 50 super sporting and 50 sport trap targets on Saturday before 100 English Sporting takes centre stage on Sunday (July 21).
Both individual and team prizes are up for grabs, with entries closing at 10am on both days.
For more information, visit the club’s official website which can be found at https://ayreclaytargetclub.com/ or follow the Ayre Clay Target Club page on Facebook.
JAMES DAVIS